ABC Renews 13 Series, Including ‘The Rookie,’ ‘The Conners,’ ‘Mixed-Ish,’ & More

ABC has renewed 13 of its shows for additional seasons, including several of its freshman shows, TVLine reported on Thursday afternoon.

Among the 13 shows renewed are newcomers Stumptown and mixed-ish, a spin-off of Black-ish, which was also renewed. Aside from the new series, ABC also gave the green light for more of Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie, American Housewife, The Conners, The Goldbergs, and A Million Little Things.

Aside from its scripted series, the network ordered more of its most successful reality shows such as Dancing with the Stars, 20/20, Shark Tank, and The Bachelor. ABC also ordered another season of its Who Wants To Be A Millionaire hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, not all of ABC’s roster was renewed. Several shows got the ax, including sitcom Single Parents, The Goldberg‘s spin-off Schooled, Bless This Mess, and Emergence. Kids Say the Darndest Things, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, will also not return.

According to the publication, the series mentioned above are not the only shows renewed by the network. They join Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, which were both renewed earlier this year. Fellow medical drama The Good Doctor also received an early renewal and additional unscripted shows like American Idol, The Bachelorette, and America’s Funniest Home Videos will also return for new seasons.

ABC has decided the fate of most of its television shows, but dramas The Beauty and the Baker and For Life remain in contention since they were midseason premieres. Decisions on those two shows should be made within the next month or so.

The Rookie‘s renewal is perhaps the least surprising since the show did well in the ratings, ranking just behind the network’s top-rated Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 at number four. A Million Little Things followed behind in fifth place and then Stumptown in sixth place.

Another unsurprising renewal is The Conners, which ranked number one in the demo out of all of ABC’s sitcoms.

Fans of ABC’s many series took to social media to express their excitement over their favorite shows getting renewed.

“YEEEES ANOTHER YEAR WITH NATHAN FILLION Haters to the left #TheRookie,” tweeted one fan.

“#STUMPTOWN IS GETTING A SEASON 2!! a massive congratulations to everyone at @StumptownABC, we can’t wait!” wrote a Stumptown fan account.

“At least ‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘The Rookie’ and ‘mixed-ish’ got renewed, but I’m really sad about ‘Single Parents,’ ‘Bless this Mess’ and especially ‘Schooled’ wth abc,” chimed in a third person.