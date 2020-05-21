‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Shows Off Her Laid Back Style In A Hoodie & Messy Bun

Chelsea Houska went casual on her Instagram account yesterday as she shared a special announcement with her 5.7 million followers.

The Teen Mom 2 star showed off her laid back style in a series of retro-filtered selfie videos shared to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, which have now also been saved as a permanent highlight reel on her feed. Chelsea looked cute and comfy in a gray Champion hoodie — a wardrobe staple now that most of her time has been spent indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cozy number was generously oversized for Chelsea’s slender frame, with sleeves that bunched up along her arms and covered part of her perfectly manicured hand. There also looked to be something printed in white lettering on the chest, though the entire phrase was unclear.

Chelsea gathered her signature red tresses into a messy bun that sat high on her head, though a few of her wavy locks made their way out of the updo and fell around her face. She added a trendy braided headband with pearl accents, giving her simple hairstyle a more put-together look. The mother-of-three also rocked a full application of makeup in the clips, which appeared to include highlighter and thick coat of mascara on her long, curled eyelashes.

The addition to her Instagram stories was for more than just showing off her quarantine style — the starlet also revealed the secret behind her unique and uniform Instagram feed. Chelsea explained that she has been using the Adobe Lightroom app to apply presets to her photos, which are pre-made filters that take her posts from “dull to looking super nice and professional.”

Chelsea then shared several before-and-after examples of how she has used them on her own posts and noted which specific filter from Nicole Digi’s “Best Sellers” preset bundle that she had utilized on each snap. She also offered her followers a discount of 20 percent off for their own bundle with the use of a special code, which was written at the bottom of the final four videos in the series.

“These are game-changer,” she said of the presets.

Scrolling far enough back through Chelsea’s Instagram posts will show how much the presets have brought her feed together. She appears to have used them on most of her uploads from the past year, including one adorable photo shared just a few weeks ago that captured her three children “crafting the day away.”