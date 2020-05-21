Lauren Simpson Posts Incredible Transformation Snap To Instagram, Talks About Post-Surgery Journey

Lauren Simpson posted a five-week progress post to her Instagram account after undergoing major abdominal surgery. The transformation snaps showed her incredible journey from her post-surgery bed-bound form to her current muscular and bulky physique.
The photo on the left featured the fitness model after spending several weeks on bed rest while the right side showed her transformation after five weeks of post-recovery working out. In both photos, Lauren wore a black bra and black thong. In the photo on the left, the bra included shoulder straps and a scoop back, leaving plenty of upper back exposed. Lauren wore her straight blond tresses loose and pulled over one shoulder while also appearing to have made up her face with thick, black lashes and a bit of lip gloss.
In the right-hand photo, the bra was strapless and thick around her rib cage. Lauren’s hair was pulled back into a low bun with several loose strands tucked behind her ear. She also seemed to be wearing mascara and a bit of foundation.
The differences in the two photos was evident in the bulk of Lauren’s muscles. Although her body was still fit and toned in the post-surgery snap, it was clear she had lost muscle mass. In the current photo, Lauren’s physique was chiseled, showing how much she had built up her muscles during the past few weeks.
View this post on Instagram
5 WEEK PROGRESS POST SURGERY. ???????? MY POSTURE, MY MUSCLE, MY STRENGTH. ????????This photo is what I posted last night & took down due to all the nasty comments????. I am reposting it tonight to stand up for myself as I am proud of how my body has bounced back. “DON’T LET ANYONE DULL YOUR SPARKLE.”✨???? – YES I am standing in a more posed position on the right…but to be honest my body on the left didn’t even have that mobility to stand any other way (I was very internally rotated due to abdominal surgery) or the muscle to flex as I can right now. This was me on the left showcasing my best body at that time…this is me on the right showcasing my best body now. – I have been working DAILY on my mobility, stretching and now resistance training again. I have been doing 3-4 @laurensimpsonfitness HOME workouts per week using dumbbells & booty bands…plus also seeing my physio. – I lost my muscle very quickly as I went from training & lifting heavy every day to then bed rest for 6 weeks which means not only am I not lifting but I wasn’t even using my legs much let alone glutes as I spent majority of my time lying down – while struggling to eat 1000 calories per day. Of course I’ll lose muscle mass fast. I also had my posture greatly effected from surgery which I spent the last MONTHS correcting & retraining. – When you lose muscle mass you have had for 5-6 years quickly, your body also will quickly go back to it’s homeostasis which has been what my body has been like for the past few years. By simply getting back into resistance training and increasing my calories it has allowed my muscle mass to come back at a fast rate – as would anyone who has had a long period off training or come back from injury (if they had decent muscle mass prior). – I stay in shape year round. I train hard year round – which no one can discredit me for. I HAVE WORKED SO HARD ON MY MOBILITY, ON MY STRENGTH & ON MY COMEBACK TO LIFTING! I am proud & I stand by this. ????????♥️ I hope to inspire even just one person with this. ⚡️ – – My next 8 week challenge ‘EMPOWER’ has just gone live. Join me to take your nutrition, training & mindset to the next level. ???????? sign up via link in my bio @laurensimpson
Lauren wrote about her journey from post-surgery recovery to her current fitness regimen in the caption of the post. She explained that she has been working daily on mobility, stretching, and resistance, completing three to four home workouts per week using dumbbells and booty bands. Lauren also wrote about how quickly her body had lost muscle mass after having to pause daily training and heavy lifting.
After getting back into resistance training and increasing caloric intake, Lauren saw her muscle mass come back at a fast rate. The fitness model ended the caption by expressing how proud she was of her hard work and that she hoped to inspire others with her story.
Lauren’s fans and supporters quickly took to the comments section of the post shortly after it appeared on the photo-sharing site, leaving hundreds of comments within the first hour. Many of them congratulated her on her achievement and told her she was an inspiration to them.
“You’re amazing gurl!! Looking strong! Love a coach that practices what they preach!,” one Instagram user commented.
“I am so glad you reposted this. Because this is real life!! It inspires so many people,” another follower wrote.