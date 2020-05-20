Federal Judge Ruled Against Trump Family Allowing Lawsuit To Move Forward

A lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his family members will move forward after a decision made by a federal judge on Monday.

District Judge Lorna G. Schofield ruled that a class-action suit brought by four anonymous plaintiffs will not be delayed and their accusations against Trump and his children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump on the issue of fraud and false advertising will soon be in court, according to Newsweek.

The Trump corporation is being accused of not only fraud but unfair competition due to entanglements with a multi-level marketing company, ACN, and Trump has now been forced to provide the plaintiffs with 15 years worth of records that might provide pertinent details on the case.

Schofield also denied the Trump corporation’s previous request that the court force arbitration despite the lack of written agreement between parties. That denial was cited in the judge’s recent ruling, in addition to the other factors at play in her decision including how much harm a delay could inflict on the parties involved.

“Weighing the two ‘most critical’ factors — likelihood of success on the merits and irreparable harm — against each other, any prejudice that Defendants and ACN may suffer from proceeding with the litigation during the pendency of the appeal does not outweigh the strong likelihood that Defendants and ACN will not succeed on appeal,” the judge wrote.

Trump’s first affiliation with ACN originated in the mid-2000s and ended shortly before his presidential campaign began in 2015. The suit against the president and his corporation was filed late in 2018 and claimed that the president made millions through false claims made to investors about the “reasonable probability of success” if they joined the company, according to Newsweek.

"The Trumps conned each of these victims into giving up hundreds or thousands of dollars—losses that many experienced as a devastating and life-altering.

The president later claimed to not be familiar with the company’s business practices in 2016 when questioned. The Inquisitr reported just days ago that the president could be facing other, more serious legal action, however, if House Democrats find impeachable offenses in recently requested grand jury documents.

House general counsel Douglas Letter, said in a legal filing, which was dated Monday, that the materials requested by the House committee could indicate collusion on the part of the president and would potentially reopen an investigation into his 2016 presidential campaign.