Sutton Stracke Dishes On Potentially Virtual ‘RHOBH’ Reunion, Reveals What She’s Learned From The Show

Sutton Stracke isn’t looking forward to a potentially virtual reunion with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

During an interview with Paper magazine on May 18, the new cast member admitted that she’s been considering what the upcoming taping will be like and said that when it comes to her outlook, she believes the preparation for the Season 10 reunion will be similar to that of the Oscars.

“I’m hoping that we’re not going to have Zoom and that we’ll at least be able to get together and social distance which might be a safer way to have a reunion,” Sutton explained, adding that she’ll be wearing couture either way.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw on the premiere episode, Sutton made it clear that she is a fan of high-end designers during a trip to New York City with her co-stars and made waves when she seemingly poked fun at Dorit Kemsley for wearing Rihanna’s fashion line, claiming she’s uninterested in celebrity collaborations.

Also during the 10th season of the show, Sutton’s longtime friend and co-star, Lisa Rinna, said repeatedly that Sutton is quite wealthy and only wears the best of the best.

As for what she’s learned over the last several months since joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast last August, Sutton joked that she now has “extreme makeup skills” before explaining that she’s realized she needs to take more time to offer genuine thanks to people who deserve it. As she explained, she often gets nervous and at times, that can make it appear to viewers as if she’s insincere.

Sutton also learned that it is best to address things head-on when they occur, rather than brush things under the rug, which she’s made a habit of doing as a Southern woman.

“What that does is create a bigger and bigger dust bunny when we could have killed it from the very beginning. Be honest and confrontational, not in a bad way, instead of harboring it. That’s probably the biggest lesson I’ve learned,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sutton opened up about her decision to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an interview with Access Hollywood in April. At the time, Sutton said she was newly divorced, opening a store, and ready to put herself out there with viewers.

“I was really working on myself and for me, it was really great to be around these women,” Sutton said, according to a clip shared on YouTube.