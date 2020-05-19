President Trump Retweeted A Tweet From A Critical Account

'The man who just retweeted me is a complete f*ckopotamus,' the account-holder said in response.

President Donald Trump retweeted a tweet from an account that has consistently been harshly critical of him HuffPost reports.

On Monday night, much of the evening news cycle was dominated by Trump’s admission that he takes hydroxychloroquine “prophylactically.” The anti-malaria drug has been touted by the president since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic — he at one time called it a “game-changer” — even though the medical community has largely rejected it. Not only is the drug largely ineffective against the coronavirus, it’s also been linked to deaths of patients who have taken it.

One topic that was on Trump’s mind Monday night, at least as far as his Twitter feed goes, was Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Cavuto has been clear that he is in disagreement with the president about hydroxychloroquine’s supposed benefits, and indeed, has even warned that it could be fatal.

“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus… it will kill you. I cannot stress this enough: This will kill you.”

In response, Trump lamented the state of the news channel, even suggesting that he’s considering looking for a new news outlet.

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Trump also retweeted a tweet containing the Fox News clip in which Cavuto rails against the use of hydroxychloroquine. The tweet also seemed to reference the juxtaposition of the views of the drug shared by two different, prominent Fox News personalities.

Fox News on hydroxychloroquine in the last two days: Neil Cavuto: It’ll kill you!!! Laura Ingraham: Take it! Take it! Take it! pic.twitter.com/CrmnmXKKrI — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 18, 2020

The problem is that the account, @HoarseWhisperer, has been consistently critical of Trump. Indeed, HuffPost writer Ed Mazza described the account as “a pretty constant thorn in Trump’s social media side.”

Whoever manages the account certainly noticed that the Twitter feed had caught the president’s attention. Although Trump may not be interested in retweeting what the account posted in response to Trump’s retweet.

“The man who just retweeted me is a complete f*ckopotamus. He is also the President.”

And in a follow-up tweet, the account-holder tweeted that, while he had Trump’s attention, he (the account-holder) would like to direct the POTUS to a previous tweet the account had written about Trump.

“Your eventual tomb will see more urine than a stadium bathroom.”

The identity of the person who manages the account is unclear, as of this writing. Neither their Patreon page nor their Ko-fi page identify them, and on Twitter he or she simply describes their self as a “purveyor of opinions, commentary and sarcasm.”