‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Wednesday: Brooke, Stephanie, Eric, & Ridge Look Back On 5000th Episode

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Wednesday, May 20 shows a temporary truce called between two sworn enemies, per She Knows Soaps. The episode originally aired on February 16, 2007, and showed Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) putting aside their differences to support Eric Forrester (John McCook).

The show celebrated 5000 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful and shows four characters looking back. Brooke, Stephanie, Eric, and Ridge Forrester (then- Ronn Moss) at the time of the show were the only remaining original cast members of B&B. They then took a moment together to reflect and look back at “5000 moments.”

The week, the show highlights some of the best Brooke Logan moments. In this particular episode, she’s forced to face her longtime nemesis, Stephanie. At a stage, she doesn’t want to re-enter Big Bear cabin, but then her mischievous side takes over when she and Ridge hatch a plan.

Eric wanted to open a chain of Forrester Boutiques. His family knew that it would place a financial burden on them, and met to discuss his idea. Stephanie was upset that her family’s legacy may be lost if Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) sold Forrester Originals to the new Forrester Creations. As they discussed, the proposition things become heated and Ridge leaves the room. Brooke leaves to go after him because she doesn’t want to be left alone with his mother. They both know that the truce is only temporary and she is afraid that Stephanie may take a jibe at her while Ridge is away.

In the meantime, Eric and Stephanie exchanged a few raunchy comments before getting into a pillow fight. After, Stephanie agreed to support Eric in his new business venture.

In the meantime, Brooke didn’t want to go back into their vacation home because of the animosity between her and Stephanie. Instead of entering through the door, Brooke and Ridge decide to climb through Eric’s bedroom window. They wanted to eavesdrop on Ridge’s parents to find out what was really going on with them. However, they happened upon an intimate moment between Stephanie and Eric.

Soon, the four began to remember all the years they spent together. Of course, soap opera fans know that it all started when they first met Brooke when she was helping as a caterer for a big bash they had held.

The quartet reminisced and share their favorite memories over the past few decades. They wade through some crazy personal and professional moments and remember those who had played an important part in their lives.