Rooney Mara Reportedly Expecting Baby With Joaquin Phoenix

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix will be having their first child this summer, according to Page Six. A source close to the publication detailed that Mara is six months pregnant.

So far, there has been no confirmation from either person or their representatives. However, there have been some indications of Mara expecting – namely her being spotted in loose-fitting clothes as a means of covering up a bump. Based on the source’s information, Mara’s due date would likely be some time around August.

Even without it being confirmed by the couple, people have still expressed their excitement over the news.

“Imagine their baby,” commented one user on Page Six‘s tweet, with a heart-eyed emoji.

“I am so happy!!!!” said another.

“Happy for them,” tweeted one user, with a heart emoji.

Tweets also made reference to the actors’ most famous roles – including Phoenix’s Oscar-winning titular performance in 2019’s Joker and Mara’s Oscar-nominated performance in 2015’s Carol. GIFs and images of them in films such as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Signs were also posted.

There have also been tweets from fan accounts, delivering the news with photos of the couple.

joaquin phoenix and rooney mara confirmed that they are expecting a baby. i love my family!✨ pic.twitter.com/RxVFUAlEAo — vic | oscar winner joaquin phoenix (@Novxselic_) May 18, 2020

ROONEY MARA AND JOAQUIN PHOENIX ARE HAVING A BABY ROONEY MARA AND JOAQUIN PHOENIX ARE HAVING A BABY pic.twitter.com/EhRuaj3j6r — E???? (@boyntonreadings) May 18, 2020

Mara, 35, and Phoenix, 45, have been engaged since July 2019. They have co-starred in two movies together: 2013’s futuristic romance Her and 2018’s Mary Magdalene, where they portrayed Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene, respectively.

They first met while shooting Her but weren’t a couple until 2017. Speaking with Vanity Fair last October, Phoenix said he initially thought Mara was repelled by him. As it turns out, she was fond of him as well but was overcome by shyness.

During the pandemic, Mara and Phoenix have been staying at their Los Angeles home. Despite their A-list status, they’re known for being quite low-key as a couple. Page Six reports they’ve been seen in different spots around the Los Angeles area, including when Rooney was visiting her sister, fellow actress Kate Mara.

This would be the first child for either Mara or Phoenix. Mara’s sister has a daughter with her husband, actor Jamie Bell. Two of Phoenix’s siblings have children: sisters Liberty and Summer.

Mara’s upcoming film – a Guillermo del Toro-directed remake of Nightmare Alley – has been put on hold by Disney due to the pandemic. C’mon C’mon – a film starring Phoenix and directed by Mike Mills – is in post-production and is slated for release later this year. There’s also been speculation of him reprising his role as Arthur Fleck/The Joker in a sequel to the blockbuster film.