‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Production May Resume In June If All Goes Well

The Bold and the Beautiful may be the first soap to resume production as early as June, according to Deadline. The cast reportedly received a memo revealing that they may return to work if everything falls into place. However, nothing is certain and the situation remains fluid.

The latest information indicates that The Bold and the Beautiful may be the first of the four network soap operas to resume production as early as next month. The show’s producers kept in touch with the cast and crew since they stopped production in March this year due to the coronavirus.

The memo stressed that the June return date was merely a projected start date and that things could change. The show would need to comply with the guidelines and safety protocols set out by various institutions such as Television City, the city of Los Angeles, and the state of California. Additionally, The Bold and the Beautiful producers would also need to satisfy the Hollywood unions that all guidelines have been met.

All the daytime drama shows were forced to halt filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless ran out of episodes on April 23. CBS has been running vintage episodes according to a certain weekly theme since April 27, per The Inquisitr.

Two of the soap opera‘s biggest stars weighed in on the unexpected production suspension, per Soap Central. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who plays Steffy Forrester, reported that at the time that production was halted, it was assumed that filming would resume in a few weeks. However, the situation rapidly changed and the hiatus became indefinite.

Lights, Camera, Fashion ???? Steffy has a big photo shoot in front of the Sydney Opera House today! Join us for an encore presentation of this amazing #BoldandBeautiful episode in Australia. ???????? pic.twitter.com/JJbbcBo4uL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 14, 2020

“When we were filming, we had no idea about the gravity of Covid-19 and assumed we would be coming back right away,” Wood explained.

Scott Clifton, who plays Liam Spencer, also shared his thoughts about the hiatus and when he thought that they would resume filming new episodes.

“We’re really, really itching to get back in there and give you guys more story. But we want to stay safe too, and even when we do go back, there’s going to be a lot of protocol that wasn’t in place before. We’re going to have to do things a lot differently,” Clifton noted.

Clifton then went on to clarify how he believed that production would change, listing some measures that he thought would be in place if they would resume filming.

“It’s going to be a lot smaller of a set with people on it, a lot of measures to make sure that everybody is healthy and safe and not infecting anybody. And we might even have to film things a bit differently, where you know, we’re not necessarily in such close proximity…”

Today we’re traveling to Puglia, Italy for an unforgettable wedding! Fall in love with the destination and the drama by tuning in to the final episode of #EpicWeddingWeek! #HeadOverHeelsForHope pic.twitter.com/TVuPfVDr30 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 8, 2020

The Bold and the Beautiful has several things going for it that other soap operas might not have. The cast is smaller than that of the other daytime dramas because it has a shorter time slot. For the most part, the storyline revolves around the trials and tribulations of the Forresters, Spencers, and Logans.

Also, the current storyline could also involve a lot of solo introspection as Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) have just kidnapped Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants her husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) back, and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) still has some soul searching to do about whether she will forgive Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).