‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah & Brady Comfort Each Other, Xander Rushes To Save Maggie

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, May 18, 2020 reveal that there will be some very emotional moments that play out in Salem to kick off another dramatic week.

According to Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) comfort each other over the loss of their children. Fans may remember that the duo’s daughters were switched at the hospital, leaving Sarah with Brady’s little girl and Brady to believe that his daughter had passed away.

Now that everyone knows the truth, and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) has taken little Rachel out of the country Brady and Sarah are both feeling pretty down. So, they’ll commiserate together, which could lead to an interesting new storyline.

The duo could be looking to get revenge on Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and his uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), who set up the baby switch and kept it a secret for an entire year.

Meanwhile, Xander will be stunned when he reads the suicide note that Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) has sent to her husband Victor. The goodbye letter will be heartbreaking, as she’ll believe she has nothing left to live for. Maggie thinks that she caused the car accident that killed both Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) and Sarah’s child.

However, fans now know what really happened. Orpheus drugged Maggie in hopes of kidnapping her for ransom from Victor. However, when he caused the car crash alongside his son Evan (Brock Kelly), the two fled the scene and put Maggie in the drivers seat to allow her to take the blame for the crime.

Xander will now rush to the prison where Maggie is serving time in hopes of stopping her from hurting herself.

Elsewhere in Salem, Orpheus has now taken John Black (Drake Hogestyn) hostage. He wants to get a ransom from his wife Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) so that he can take his grandson David, whom he has also kidnapped, and leave Salem for good.

This will leave Marlena and David’s foster father Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) to work together and try to figure out where Orpheus has taken their loved ones. It will seem to be a race against the clock as they make a plan to save John’s life and get David back in Rafe’s custody before Orpheus can skip town with the little boy forever.

Days of Our Lives viewers will see these storylines play out for the rest of the week, along with other interesting scenes.