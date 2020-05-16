Jinger Duggar Reveals One Thing That Daughter Felicity Takes After Her

Felicity Vuolo loves her clothes.

Jinger Duggar seems to be embracing motherhood these days. She has been finding plenty of things to keep her 1-year-old daughter, Felicity, busy during the stay-at home order in L.A. The Counting On star is also discovering her child’s likes and dislikes as she gets older. One thing that Jinger found out recently is that Felicity loves to pick out her own clothes already, as she shared on Instagram on Saturday.

Taking to the popular social media platform, the mom of one posted a cute snapshot of her little girl in what appears to be her bedroom in the Vuolo’s home in sunny California. The mother and daughter are both standing in front of the closet as Jinger is helping Felicity with her clothes. The Duggar granddaughter was wearing a white dress with a tiny denim jacket over it. She had a big white bow in her hair as well. Jinger was holding onto another pink outfit still on a hangar. It’s possible that Felicity just wanted to change up her clothes at that moment.

Jinger wore white pants with a black top in the Instagram photo that she shared with her fans. Her blond-highlighted locks was thrown back into a messy ponytail with a few strands hanging down around her face.

In the caption, the 26-year-old reality star explained that her daughter, who will turn 2 on July 19, already knows exactly what she wants to wear everyday. She called Felicity “a little fashionista.”

Jinger Duggar has always loved fashion, as seen in the earlier days of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting. She was, and still is, the one who also loved to travel to big cities and now she is living in one. Duggar fans quickly took to the comment section to remind Jinger that her daughter takes after her in that way in the clothing department.

“She’s a fashionista like her Mama!” one of her followers commented.

“She has your and Jeremy’s fashion sense for sure! Cutie pie,” another fan said.

Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, also has a fascination with men’s fashion. The former soccer player especially loves to wear suits and ties, as he had previously toted on social media. Now the couple’s daughter loves clothes, and according to her mom, she has her own opinions on what she wants to wear as well.

For Mother’s Day this year, JInger Duggar shared another sweet post about being a mom herself, while also praising her own mom, Michelle. The picture shared was a cute interaction between Jinger and Felicity. The little girl had on a white sundress and pink ballet shoes that she looked adorable in.