NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Could Offer Three Players And Two 1st-Round Picks For Devin Booker, Per ‘Fansided’

Since being selected as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has blossomed into an All-Star caliber player in the league. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Suns remain as one of the worst NBA teams in the Western Conference. If he started to realize that he doesn’t have a realistic chance of winning an NBA championship title in Phoenix, Booker may consider following the footsteps of other NBA superstars and demand a trade from the Suns.

Once Booker becomes officially available on the trade market this summer, one of the NBA teams who are expected to express a strong interest in rescuing him from the Suns is the Minnesota Timberwolves. If they get the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Nate Ackert of Fansided’s Dunking With Wolves believes that the Timberwolves could finally fulfill the dream of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Booker of playing together in one team. In the proposed trade deal, the Timberwolves would be sending a trade package that includes Malik Beasley, James Johnson, Jarrett Culver, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Suns in exchange for Booker and Frank Kaminsky.

Trading all those assets would undeniably be a tough decision for the Timberwolves, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring another All-Star caliber player that perfectly fits the timeline of Towns and Russell. If Booker, Towns, and Russell grow together and build good chemistry, Ackert believes that the Timberwolves would become a team to fear in the Western Conference.

“Booker would give the Wolves offensive firepower as a shot creator that can light it up on any given night. A career 35.5% shooter from behind the arc, Booker could provide a reliable kick out shooter for D’Lo and KAT’s pick-and-rolls. Beyond that, Booker’s ability to score at high volumes makes the Wolves more versatile on offense, giving teams one more scoring threat to worry about. The Wolves would be in contention for one of the league’s top offenses with the addition of Booker, and a young Wolves core would have executives around the league fearing for the future.”

Meanwhile, if the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Timberwolves but also for the Suns, especially if Booker is already determined to leave Phoenix. In exchange for Booker, the Suns would be receiving a combination of young players and future draft picks that would help them speed up the rebuilding process. Also, using the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Suns could immediately fill the hole left by Booker in their backcourt by selecting either LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards.