Katie Price Mows The Lawn In A Wedding Dress During Quarantine

British celebrity Katie Price took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself during the quarantine.

The former glamour model stunned in a strapless gown with a long poofy train, which displayed her decolletage and the various tattoos on her arms. According to The Sun, Price wore a wedding dress that was borrowed from a friend.

“She borrowed it from a friend – there’s no need to get excited that she’s about to walk down the aisle again!” a source said.

The 41-year-old sported her long straight dark hair down and accessorized with large black sunglasses. Price wrapped a thin belt around her waist and applied a coat of bright yellow nail polish to her short nails. For her makeup application, she appeared to have on lipstick and mascara.

Price posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured kneeling down on the grass. Price raised her sunglasses above her eyes and blew a number of dandelion flowers in her right hand. The reality star had intense eyes and showcased a hint of her side profile.

In the next slide, she was photographed mowing the lawn with both hands. Price covered her eyes with her sunglasses and made the chore look glamorous.

She didn’t add a geotag to her upload. However, she previously admitted that she is currently self-isolating at home with her trainer, Al, and 17-year-old son, Harvey.

For her caption, Price explained this post was inspired by Britain’s Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“You look so refreshed Katie, nice to see a sparkle in your eye,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely stunning!! Love the dress,” another devotee shared.

“I never thought that mowing the lawn would look so damn good, you are stunning Katie,” remarked a third fan.

“And why not! You would look stunning in an old bin bag. Stay being you, a kind perfect human, and an amazing mom and daughter,” a fourth admirer commented.

Price is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed alongside her horse for a couple of sweet snapshots. Price wore a sleeveless white top that showed off her arms paired with black skinny jeans that appeared to have studs embroidered on them. To complete the outfit, she put on black boots. Price pulled her dark hair in a high ponytail and opted for no visible accessories.