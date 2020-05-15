‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Is ‘Probably Not’ Getting Married This Year, Talks Pregnancy Pact

Stassi Schroeder could welcome a child before her nuptials.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are “probably not” getting married this year.

After planning their dream wedding in Rome, Italy, over the past several months, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up to co-star Brittany Cartwright about her upcoming nuptials, which will likely be canceled in the coming weeks, during the May 15 episode of her podcast series, Straight Up with Stassi.

“I’m probably not having it this year. Even hearing that we have to stay at home another three months, it’s like, it’s impossible,” Stassi told hr co-star, adding that she can’t even go and get her bridesmaids dresses at this point in time.

“And you want it to be what you want. It’s going to be your perfect day. No matter when it is, what year, whatever, it’s going to be your perfect day,” Brittany reassured her co-star.

While Stassi is doing her best to stay positive, despite the impending cancelation of her wedding, she said that she would be happy with any wedding at this point in time, even a wedding that served McDonalds at the reception. As she explained, she would be so thrilled to have gotten to marry her fiancé that she wouldn’t be angered by a thing. Unfortunately, while Stassi said she just wants to get to the day when she’ll be able to get married, it doesn’t look like her October wedding in Italy will be possible.

Moving on, Stassi told Brittany that because she and Beau will likely not be saying “I do” in October as planned, she may decided to get pregnant amid the quarantine. She then reminded her Vanderpump Rules co-star of the pregnancy pact that they have with their cast mates to all get pregnant at the same time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi opened up about welcoming a potential quarantine baby during an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, telling the outlet that she and Beau have been “reckless” as they prepare to make an official decision in regard to the potential cancelation of their Rome wedding.

According to the report, Stassi also spoke about a potential pregnancy prior to her fiancé’s July 2019 proposal, explaining that she knows she wants to be a mom and would consider conceiving her first child before walking down the aisle.

“It’s powerful to let women know, if that’s something that you want, you don’t have to wait to get married,” she said.