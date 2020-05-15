Donald Trump ‘Projects His Sense Of Inferiority’ With Attacks On Female Reporters, Yale Psychiatrist Claims

Donald Trump is projecting his sense of inferiority in the personal and often sharp-tongued attacks on female reporters, a Yale psychiatrist and noted critic of the president is claiming.

Dr. Bandy X. Lee, who has frequently raised concerns about Trump’s mental acuity and temper during his three years in office, said in an interview with Salon that Trump’s recent attacks on female reporters during the White House’s daily coronavirus press briefings show what she sees as his incapacity to lead.

Lee claimed that whatever Trump accuses of others is actually “a confession about himself,” so his choice of the word “nasty” to describe female reporters is telling, as is his use of the word “human scum” to describe Barack Obama and others.

Lee went further, saying Trump may want to see harm come to the United States if he can’t attack his critics.

“He may project his sense of inferiority and defectiveness onto weak and vulnerable groups, even more vehemently if they are capable women and minorities, and seek to destroy them in lieu of dealing with his feelings,” she told Salon. “I recently answered questions about whether his willful inactions count as genocide. While I believe they do, they are possibly worse, since one would potentially do anything not to face feelings of self-hatred, including destroy the whole nation if simply attacking his critics does not work.”

Lee’s statement came after Trump had a pair of high-profile spats with women who asked questions during White House briefings. This week, Trump came under fire after telling CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang, a reporter of Asian descent, to “ask China” a question she had asked him about his apparent need to compare the United States to other countries when it came to coronavirus testing, cases, and deaths.

Weeks before this, Trump was also criticized and faces charges of racism after he grew heated during an exchange with a female reporter of color. In this incident, Trump PBS News reporter Yamiche Alcindor, who is black, that “you people” should be more positive when addressing him at the press conferences. While Trump appeared to be referring to reporters in general when he said “you people,” many critics pointed out that the phrase had often been used in a derogatory manner when addressing people of color.

Lee said her concerns for Trump were beyond his mental state, saying she was worried that his poor response to the coronavirus outbreak could put the United States on a “worst-case scenario” path that may match early projections of up to 2 million Americans dead.