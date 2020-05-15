‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards And Dorit Kemsley Aren’t Speaking After Teddi Mellencamp Event Drama

Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp have been battling on the show and on Twitter.

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley have been at war with one another on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and on social media in recent weeks and according to Kyle, the two of them aren’t currently speaking to each other.

As their Season 10 drama continues to play out on the show, Kyle is opening up about their strained relationship and explaining that while a lot of what is causing them to have issues now actually happened several months ago, their reality drama is quite prevalent in their lives today.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, is it spilling into your real life?’ No, this is our real life!” Kyle told Us Weekly on May 13. “You know, someone asked me that the other day. … Yes, it affects it. It can’t not.”

At the beginning of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 last month, Dorit prompted a feud with Kyle when she suggested that Kyle could have thrown her name on her new fashion line, Kyle + Shahida, without seeing the pieces and it would still “be a success.” As fans will recall, the comment was made amid Kyle’s presentation at New York Fashion Week, which the cast attended.

Following the clothing line drama, things between Kyle and Dorit became further strained after Dorit upset Kyle by showing up late to Teddi Mellencamp’s accountability event in full glam and proceeded to tell Kyle that she has a “life,” as if none of the other women did. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast was timely.

“I was really upset with her for the comments she made in the first episode about my business that weren’t true,” Kyle recalled. “I just thought that was a low blow.”

Because Kyle felt Dorit went to a “low place,” she reacted to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star’s comments on Twitter, which further fueled the drama between them, and admitted she wasn’t as nice as she normally is with her delivery.

When Kyle was asked, point blank, whether she’s speaking to Dorit, she said, “No,” before adding that they would likely get over their issues eventually.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorit opened up about her and Kyle’s issues during an interview with People Now weeks ago, revealing that while they can both be “emotional heated individuals,” they are also people who care about one another and can likely work through the drama they endure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.