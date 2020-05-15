AEW News: Former Champion Says He Has No Reason To Hate WWE, Explains Why He Left

Brodie Lee may not have wrestled much in his final year working for WWE, but the current AEW star does not hate his old employer. The man formerly known as Luke Harper had his ups and downs in WWE before finally receiving his release from the company. Even though the relationship seemed rocky for quite some time, and Lee had his reasons for wanting out, he holds nothing against them.

Later this month, Lee will take on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. This massive push for him comes just two months after joining All Elite Wrestling, which may have been his rightful spot for years.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, available via Apple Podcasts, Lee was asked about his character in AEW and denies that it is a parody of Vince McMahon. He says that the character comes more from being a fan of mafia movies and that he holds nothing against WWE, as transcribed by Cageside Seats.

“I believe that the leadership style, the results speak for themselves. So, you people can take it any way you want. And trust me, I hear you. I hear everybody. But nothing was intentional. I have no reason to hate WWE. No reason to hate Vince McMahon, nothing like that. But you take it how you want.”

In all of 2019, Lee competed in just seven matches for WWE before being released.

Many rumors have been swirling since joining AEW, and one of them is that WWE mistreated him. Fans believe that Lee hates his former promotion and that he was happy to get out of there.

Lee states that he left WWE because he is getting older and wanted more opportunities. He denies that WWE mistreated him and says he wanted to continue honing his craft at a high level while he could.

“I’m not going to be able to do this forever. So I needed to do it while I still can. And I knew I was good at it, I knew I was great at it. So f*ck it, let’s do it.”

In his last year as Luke Harper in WWE, he was not being used at all and stayed at home most of the time. That is Lee’s most significant issue with how things transpired after being a former multi-time tag team champion and former Intercontinental Champion.

Brodie Lee is not only being used more in AEW, but he has much more creative freedom with his character than he has had in years.