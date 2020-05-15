Teyana Taylor Excites Fans With Michael Jackson-Inspired Music Video, New Album To Release June 2020

Teyana Taylor shared a sneak peek of her upcoming music video Thursday, via her Instagram account.

The visual for “Bare Wit Me” delivers all the nostalgic feels of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” released in the late 1980s. In an obvious nod to the legendary entertainer, Taylor and her dancers are outfitted in MJ’s signature tilted fedoras and black “flood” slacks, all the way down to the visible white socks and black loafers.

The short clip features a very simplistic set, with the singer flanked by two dancers on each side, to her rear. Taylor is positioned front and center, standing out with her hat, trench coat, shirt and tie – all fashionably matched in yellow. Each dancer is dressed the exact same as Taylor, but each wearing a different colorful suit and matching hat. Dancers to her left are sporting purple and green, with those to her right rocking blue and red.

As fashion and style are very distinct characters in this clip, Taylor was sure to mention Beeōmbi clothing brand. The singer acknowledged the costume and fashion designer in her post cation for designing the custom jackets and wardrobe seen in the clip. She also tagged tattoo artist, Dre Gilly, and shouted him out for his custom artwork on the jackets worn in the video.

The dance moves are just as smooth as MJ in the 80s, and were choreographed by Taylor, herself. Pay close attention to Taylor’s fancy footwork in the teaser, and you’ll quickly catch the entertainer throwback to the moonwalk.

Taylor is promoting her upcoming studio album, The Album. She posted the video teaser to her Instagram account, and informed her fans there would be “no games this time around.”

The video clip easily made the entertainer the topic of discussion as she trended across social media platforms. Celebrities and fans alike took to social media to show their support and excitement.

“MURDERED THIS,” commented Beyoncé’s protegé’s, Chloe x Halle.

“Go off sis,” Tinashe wrote.

Taylor is married to NBA player, Iman Shumpert. The Inquisitr previously reported on the celebrity couple’s relationship, and Taylor’s husband proudly chimed in on social media to celebrate his wife’s latest work.

“I watched this like 20 times. I have it on my phone but it hit different when it’s on IG.”

Earlier this month, Taylor revealed the artwork for her upcoming album. In homage to another iconic performer, the cover image exudes all the vibes of channeling Grace Jones.

“Bare Wit Me'” will be featured on Taylor’s upcoming third studio album, The Album, slated for a June 2020 release.