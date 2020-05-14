Mary-Kate Olsen’s Career Reported Put A Strain On Her Marriage With Olivier Sarkozy

A source close to the couple said Sarkozy wanted her to be more available.

Now that Mary-Kate Olsen has filed an emergency petition to get a divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy, new details are coming to light about exactly what went wrong in their relationship. According to a source close to the couple that spoke with People, the two didn’t agree on what role Olsen’s career should play in their lives

“She’s super career focused and he’s very French and wanted her to be more available. You can’t control a girl who has been on the billionaire track since her 20s,” the source said.

Olsen currently runs two highly lucrative fashion lines along with her twin sister Ashley: The Row and Elizabeth and James.

Olsen requested an emergency order to file for divorce from Sarkozy. She first filed a petition for divorce on April 17, but was told at the time that divorces weren’t being granted because of the coronavirus.

In her new filing, Olsen said that her lawyers had received a message from Sarkozy’s lawyers saying that Olsen needed to vacate their shared New York apartment by May 18. Because of the coronavirus, Olsen says she’s unable to meet that deadline, and has requested to have it extended to May 30. Sarkozy hasn’t responded to her request. She also says that he terminated the lease without her knowledge.

By filing the divorce petition, Olsen hopes to trigger an automatic court order that would prevent Sarkozy from disposing of her property.

In her professional life, Olsen and her sister have both said that they try to be perfectionists in the designs that they employ. In a 2018 interview with WWD, the two discussed their detail-oriented approach to both The Row and Elizabeth and James.

“Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit,” Mary-Kate said at the time.

In 2018, the brand announced an exclusive product line alongside Kohl’s stores. In explaining the goals of the partnership, Mary-Kate continued by saying that Kohl’s high number of locations and strong digital platform would allow their designs to reach more people. Mary-Kate said that that accessibility was the biggest draw of the partnership for both her and her sister.

Although they have found great success in the fashion world, they have remained guarded about sharing details about their personal lives.

“I don’t know if it’s because of the way we grew up — we just don’t like talking about ourselves or talking about what we’re doing … It’s not really our approach,” Ashley said in 2018.