‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Victor Smashes A Portrait

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, May 14, tease classic moments from June 21, 1999. In the flashback, Victor and Jack have an epic clash as The Mustache attempts to take back control of his company. Plus, Ashley finds her loyalties divided between the Abbotts and the Newmans while Christine and Paul face a disappointment regarding parenthood.

Victor (Braeden) takes on Jack (Peter Bergman) to regain control of Newman Enterprises, according to SheKnows Soaps. These two men have been at each other’s throats many times over the years, but this meltdown is undoubtedly one for the ages. Victor is in Jack’s office at Newman ranting and raving about what a backstabber Jack is. Ultimately, Jack tells his foe to leave, but Victor refuses to go until he’s said his part. He threatens to crush Jack and grind him into nothingness. In fact, Victor says when he’s through with Jack Abbott, there will be nothing left at all. Then, for his grand finale, Victor rips the portrait off the wall and smashes it to bits over the back of a chair. Then Victor snaps a pencil to prove his point even further while Jack looks on, seemingly unconcerned. Victor’s anger at the whole situation is out of control, and nothing good can come of it. Jack realizes that he’s gotten under his rival’s skin in the most significant way possible.

Elsewhere, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) finds her loyalties divided between the Newmans and the Abbotts. When Ashley and Brad (Don Diamont) enjoy dinner out, he wonders whose side she’s on. While she’s an Abbott, Ashley is not pleased with the way the takeover at Newman Enterprises occurred. It looks like she is on the Newman side when it comes to this situation, which Brad is not exactly happy to hear.

Finally, Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul (Doug Davidson) prepare for parenthood. Paul’s mother, Mary (Carolyn Conwell), is over the moon at the thought of Christine being pregnant and Paul having a son or daughter, making her a grandma. She even drops by with a book of baby names and dinner for Paul, and she warns against Christine working too hard during her pregnancy. Unfortunately, none of it is meant to be, though, because Christine tells Paul that she’s not pregnant, and Paul is bitterly disappointed in the situation. Even so, the couple decides to continue trying since the timing wasn’t right this time, which will ultimately lead to heartache for them both.