Prince Harry & Prince William Reportedly ‘Back In Touch’ After Royal Rift

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William are reported to be “back in touch” after a rift divided the siblings late in 2019. The news comes as a surprise to royal watchers who were unsure how the brothers would move forward after attending the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in early March and appearing to act frosty toward one another. This was the last scheduled appearance for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle before the couple took a step back from royal duties.
“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” stated royal expert Katie Nicholl to Entertainment Tonight. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”
Prince Charles, 71, revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 in early April.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
The royal expert also believes there is a sense of “relief” that all the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan’s unhappiness appears to be a thing of the past now that the couple has distanced themselves from the royal family.
The Duke of Sussex and his wife moved to California in March after spending several months residing on Vancouver Island in Canada. The permanent move to Meghan’s home state occurred shortly after the royals finished their last official assignment for the monarchy.
Since moving to the Golden State, the couple has spent their time self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. The couple shared a video of Meghan and Archie at home, shot by Harry, as she read the infant a children’s book on his first birthday.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Harry reportedly is finding it difficult to adjust to not having the structured life he enjoyed as a member of the royal clan, a source said to Vanity Fair. Coupled with stay-at-home orders in the state of California, the article quoted the source as stating “at the moment he’s a bit rudderless” as neither he nor Meghan have a job and he is yet to make friends in the area.
The Inquisitr reported in April that Harry was missing aspects of his old life, including his charitable and military work since his move to Los Angeles with Meghan.