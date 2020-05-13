Tara Reade’s Lawyer Slams Chuck Schumer’s ‘Nonsensical’ Defense Of Joe Biden

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recently defended presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden from the accusations of sexual assault leveled against him by Tara Reade. Per Breitbart, Reade’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, reached out to the publication and slammed Schumer’s “nonsensical” response.

“Schumer’s comment is absolutely nonsensical as Biden hasn’t provided any explanation,” Widgor said. “Is Schumer simply accepting Biden’s blanket denial? Seems like a complete double standard.”

As reported by Politico, Schumer noted that the #MeToo movement has helped women have their stories heard before offering his defense of Biden.

“Now I’ve heard Joe Biden’s explanation. I think it’s sufficient. I think he will be a great candidate. I think he will be a great president. And I think he will help us take back the Senate.”

Schumer previously took the side of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her years ago. As reported by Fox News, Schumer was one of the first top Democrats to say that Kavanaugh’s nomination — which eventually passed — should be put on hold in light of Ford’s allegations.

“They should go interview Professor Ford,” Schumer said at the time. “They should interview Judge Kavanaugh. They should ask a whole lot of questions.”

“And then I think, in my view, the public will see that these allegations are true,” Schumer added.

As noted by Fox News, Schumer has not asked for similar investigations into Reade’s claims against Biden or supported calls for the release of his Senate records at the University of Delaware. Reade has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her during her time at his Delaware Senate office, which Biden and his campaign have denied.

Wigdor previously called on Biden’s campaign to release the former vice president’s Senate papers from his time as a Delaware Senator. Thus far, Biden has refused to make the documents public and told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski he believes the information within them could be “taken out of context.”

Although Biden’s refusal to release his Senate records has provided ammunition to believers of Reade’s story, David Harsanyi argues in National Review that the move might be due to reasons not connected to Reade’s accusation. According to Harsanyi, the papers will reveal Biden‘s past political positions, many of which run contrary to those that form the foundation of his current campaign. This revelation, Harsanyi argues, will put Biden in the uncomfortable position of defending his many 180 turns in his significant policy stances.