Jonas Brothers To Drop New Song ‘X,’ A Collaboration With Karol G

The Jonas Brothers are set to drop a new song titled “X” alongside Colombian singer Karol G. The brothers announced the news in separate Instagram posts on their respective social media accounts as well as their official band account on May 11. The song’s official release date is May 15.

The surprise tune was teased by the group with a graphic that included a white outlined letter X on top of red lips; “Jonas Brothers ft. Karol G” is seen in small text on the graphic.

The day of the song’s release, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will answer fan questions in a virtual SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up, reported Billboard Magazine. They will also perform during a BBC remote music festival that will air May 22-24.

Fans quickly responded to the share with enthusiasm for the new music and collaboration, liking the post over 295,000 times and counting.

“I’m so happy I didn’t sleep!” exclaimed one fan who was clearly thrilled at the prospect of new Jonas Brothers music.

“Woah Woah Woah Karol G? WHAT’S HAPPENING???” asked a second follower of the group on Instagram.

“Okay so I’m crying,” said a third emotional fan.

“What? It’s the song from the end credits of their new film,” said a fourth follower who correctly guessed the song from the end credits of Happiness Continues, the brothers’ concert film that gave fans an up-close and personal look at their hugely successful 2019-2020 tour.

#BigWeekend is happening and we're SO excited to be joining @BBCR1 for their first ever remote festival!! Tune-in from May 22nd-24th to see us perform for you guys from home. Head over to https://t.co/9sPSuvwqvR for more details ???? pic.twitter.com/QZ8aDoUx7i — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 12, 2020

The group has been riding on both a personal and professional high since regrouping in February 2019. The Jonas Brothers shocked the music world by reuniting and releasing a new album titled Happiness Begins. Subsequently, the band released a documentary of the same name that told the story of their personal and professional backgrounds, their messy 2013 split, and what led to their reunion. Shortly after reuniting, the band released their first song together in six years, “Sucker.” The tune topped the Billboard Hot 100 as did their subsequent album.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the band was supposed to perform a residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the shows were subsequently canceled.

In February, Nick expressed his gratitude in an Instagram share. He said he was thankful for the band’s fans remaining ardent followers. He shared that the Jonas Brothers performed 90 shows in 12 countries and the tour sold 1.2 million tickets as the band took their “Happiness Begins” show on the road. Nick penned that his heart was forever grateful to the band’s fans for their dedication.