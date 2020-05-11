North Korea Begins Crackdown Of International Calls As Rumors Surrounding Kim Jong Un’s Health Continue

Though rumors claiming that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had died or was seriously ill have dwindled across the world, sources in the Hermit Kingdom are claiming they they are still circulating throughout the communist nation. In response to the continued whispers, the communist government has resorted to threatening severe penalties to any citizen making international calls, particularly around the Sino-Korean border.

According to Daily NK, questions about the chairman’s health persist despite his recent public appearance this past April. In international news publications, pictures of the event have been analyzed incessantly, with some claiming that a needle mark on his wrist suggested a cardiac procedure, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr. Others have claimed that Kim was actually replaced by a body double.

However, newer rumors in the country appear to have taken a different bent. Though older reports had suggested that Kim had been suffering from heart problems, new whispers have indicated that he might have actually had a procedure done on his legs, which many had speculated had been injured due to his weight.

The theory has only gained fuel after Kim rode around the factory in a golf cart instead of walking at the event.

Other reports have claimed that Kim somehow injured himself while attempting a fitness regimen, necessitating his nearly three-week absence.

“There are all sorts of rumors,” a source said.

Carl Court / Getty Images

Though the North Korean government is aware of the whispers, insiders have said that their focus remains on keeping sure any speculation remains in the country. As a result, officials have issued severe penalties for those making international calls, particularly in regions that border China.

“Recently, there was someone who was caught making an [international] call in the mountains,” the source said. The man, who was arrested for the attempted call, was reportedly a cash broker who had attempted to make the international call while in the Sechon Laborers District in Hoeryong.

“Usually people will quickly get rid of the phone battery and swallow the SIM card to escape punishment, but the man didn’t have the time to do that,” the source added. “The arresting officials didn’t accept a bribe, either.”

“His entire family is completely terrified that the man will be made an example of,” the insider concluded.

In North Korea, international calls are already illegal — with only a handful of elites able to bypass the law. However, as reported by The New York Times, a growing number of citizens begun to use cell phones, smuggled from China, to make contact with the outside world.