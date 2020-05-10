Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Announce They Are Having A Baby Girl On Mother’s Day

Kevin Hart is having a huge Mother’s Day celebration after announcing he and wife, Eniko, are expecting a baby girl.

The couple announced the big news with two separate Instagram posts showing a gender reveal photoshoot. The fun photos include Kevin and Eniko’s 2-year old son, Kenzo Kash, and Kevin’s two children from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart — Hendrix, 12 and Heaven, 15.

The first of two fun shots show the family in various different poses, but all wearing a hint of pink. Eniko is seen holding her baby bump and rocking a sash that reads “it’s a baby girl!” Her makeup is flawlessly done, with bright pink lipstick and her hair slicked back in a ponytail for the occasion. Kevin is seen rocking bright pink sneakers to celebrate the baby girl on the way. Heaven wore a flowy pink dress while Kenzo and Hendrix sported shorts and sneakers.

Heaven can be seen holding a small bouquet of pink flowers, while little Kenzo holds a circular sign that reads “it’s a girl.” The second shot shows everyone doing a silly face.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine,” Kevin wrote. “We love you @enikohart. And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl.”

Hart continued by noting that they are now a family of six, and mentions how blessed he is to have Eniko in his life.

Eniko shared the news on her account as well, telling followers she is already “so anxious” to meet her baby girl.

“OH BABY, it’s a little lady,” wrote Hart with a baby and pink flower emoji following. “This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for.”

The mother-to-be continued by explaining how dreams do come true and being filled with “so much joy” about it. Hart said that their family is starting to “finally” feel complete. She caps the sweet announcement by telling followers that soon the babies will be ripping and running, bossing them all around.

In just an hour of posting, Kevin received over 520,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments from well-wishers. Eniko received more than 229,000 likes and over 2,720 comments. The couple both received words from celebrity friends and fans alike.

“2 girls 2 boys! What a blessing,” wrote one fan, adding an orange heart at the end.

“Congratulations and Happy Mother’s Day! So happy you’re having a little princess.” commented a second user.

Kevin and Eniko first announced they were expecting their second child in March.