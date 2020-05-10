Kris Jenner Posts Mother’s Day Tribute On Instagram To Mom MJ, Herself And Daughters

Many celebrities have taken to Instagram to celebrate the many women in their lives for Mother’s Day. Yet, no other celebrity family has a longstanding legacy of motherhood like Kris Jenner‘s. Jenner took to the platform Sunday morning to celebrate her own mother in addition to herself and her four daughters who have children.

“To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be,” Kris wrote honoring her mom — whose full name is Mary Jo Shannon. “Thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor.”

Jenner posted a set of ten photos, featuring all sides of her family. The first photo is a throwback that shows her surrounded by her six children — Kim, Rob, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. The clan is clad in catholic school outfits, complete with plaid ties and matching white button-ups. The second photo is a more recent photo of Jenner with MJ and Kim.

The next photo in the set takes it back further with a baby Khloe sitting on Kris’ lap and Kourtney sitting on MJ’s lap. A young Kim is seen in the foreground with a big smile.

In the long caption, she writes about her experience being a mother to her five girls and one boy, saying it has been the most “incredible blessing.”

“I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother.” she said.

Jenner then posted photos of her children with their children. The fourth photo showed Kim Kardashian-West with her four children; North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm at the beach. The fifth upload was a photo of Kourtney Kardashian wearing a Superwoman costume along with her three children — Penelope, Mason and Reign — decked out in their own superhero costumes.

The next photo was a polaroid-style group shot of the clan with MJ surrounding a birthday cake. Kris then included a photo holding her granddaughter Dream — daughter of son Rob and Blac Chyna.

The eighth photo she uploaded featured Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, shared with rapper Travis Scott. The second to last photograph honored her daughter Khloe Kardashian as she kissed daughter, True. Her final choice of photo shows Kourtney with son Reign, Kim holding Saint and Chicago, and MJ sitting with Penelope.

The famous momager wrote in her post that watching her “babies” become mothers brings her joy.

“To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am so proud of you today and every day!” wrote the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kim surprised her mother early with old family photos from the late 1970s as her Mother’s Day gift. She also gifted her the actual camera that was used to take them.