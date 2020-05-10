Jill Duggar Shares Cute Selfie With Husband Derick Dillard And His New Mustache

Derick Dillard has a new look.

Jill Duggar is seemingly very happy and still very much in love with her husband, Derick Dillard. The former Counting On stars are active on social media with many stories and photos of their family of four that they share with their fans. However, Jill’s most recent Instagram snap is that of just her and Derick enjoying a bit of time together in their home. The photo also revealed that her hubby is now sporting a mustache.

The twosome are seen sitting close together in their home in Arkansas posing for the camera. They both look relaxed and smiling, but eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that there was something just a little different with Derick. He is growing out a mustache, which is little different look for him. It appears that his wife may not be such a big fan of his new look. When one of her followers noticed “the stache,” Jill hopped back on to indicate how she feels about it.

“Haha yeah, I told him I’d let him grow it out a little I guess lol,” the Duggar daughter said.

In the photo, the mom of two is wearing a lavender top with a flowery headband helping to keep her hair out of her face and as a pretty accessory. Her newly cut locks is pulled back into a loose ponytail. She is also wearing her nose ring that you can clearly see in the picture. Derick is seen in a casual t-shirt. Jill Duggar indicated that being with her husband is her favorite place to be.

Her 1.6 million followers seemed to love seeing these two lovebirds together. There were plenty of comments stating how cute they are.

“Y’all are so sweet, keep that spark alive!” one fan said.

“You two seem like a perfect match,” another person commented.

Derick Dillard has a lot more time for his family these days. According to a post from his wife a few days ago, he just finished up his second year of law school. He just took his finals online, so it appears that he is now done for the summer.

During the recent coronavirus pandemic, Jill and Derick have been sticking close to home and been trying to keep a safe distance from their family and friends. In yet another Instagram post, Jill Duggar raved about being able to go shopping alone without her two boys. She ended up buying a tree to plant in their yard. She mentioned that it was more of an emotional purchase saying how therapeutic it was.