‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Slams Jax Taylor For Poor Treatment Of Ariana Madix, Talks New Cast

Raquel Leviss is opening up about her co-stars' drama and the newbies.

Raquel Leviss recently appeared on the Everything Iconic podcast and during her chat with host Danny Pellegrino, she opened up about the way Jax Taylor has been treating their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Ariana Madix, in recent months and shared her thoughts on the new cast members of the series, including Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Brett Caprioni, and Max Boyens.

In addition to labeling Taylor’s comments about Madix’s relationship with his former best friend, Tom Sandoval, and her sexuality as “inappropriate,” Leviss revealed she is one of the few cast members of the Bravo reality show who actually likes her new co-stars.

“I think it’s completely inappropriate for him to be judgmental on Ariana’s sexual orientation,” Leviss admitted, according to a clip shared on YouTube. “It’s none of his business and it doesn’t change who she is as a person.”

According to Leviss, Madix is a very loving and fun person and when it comes to the comments her Vanderpump Rules co-stars have made about Madix being a wet blanket, she told Pellegrino that she’s never seen such a side to Madix. During the past several episodes of the show, Madix, who struggles with depression, has been accused of being negative. However, Leviss, who is quite close to Madix, as is her boyfriend James Kennedy, enjoys her company completely.

As for Leviss’ thoughts on the new cast members of the show, Leviss said she loves spending time with them, especially due to the fact that she’s been getting to know them working alongside them for the past year at SUR Restaurant.

“They add something new, even Charli, she’s so blunt and straight to the point and even though she’s not the fan favorite, I think she adds something really unique,” Leviss shared.

Leviss then said that Dow is the same way, which she also appreciates, and noted that Caprioni has been a really good friend to both her and Kennedy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix fired back at Taylor for the negative comments he’s made about her, her relationship with Sandoval, and her sexuality while appearing on another episode of Everything Iconic with Pellegrino in March. As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Madix slammed Taylor during the episode as someone who is not credible and said she would be more bothered by his statements if anyone took what he said seriously.

“Everybody kind of knows that there isn’t a credible word that’s coming from his mouth when he’s talking sh*t about people,” Madix said, according to a report shared by Us Weekly.