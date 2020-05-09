WWE News: Major Update On Future Of Heavy Machinery Following Otis’ Solo Push

Friday Night SmackDown superstar Otis has been receiving a push as a singles star in recent weeks after feuding with Dolph Ziggler and entering into a romantic relationship with Mandy Rose. This has led some fans to speculate about the status of Heavy Machinery, the tag team he’s been a part of with Tucker since 2016.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Otis revealed that the duo are still a team, even though Tucker has been relegated to the background while Otis continues to gain momentum on his own.

“Heavy Machinery is full tilt. Just because there’s a little bit of absence here and there, I’m sure everyone is stirring up conversation and putting their opinions out there. But that’s a part of it. That’s a part of the mystique of what’s going on right now in WWE. I talk to my brother every day; I call him every night.”

According to Otis, his character is a “loose cannon” who needs someone to control him. That’s where Tucker comes into play. The superstar also sees the team as a long-term brotherhood, meaning that they might occasionally focus on their solo paths and regroup later on.

Given WWE’s track record of splitting up teams, however, some fans are worried that Heavy Machinery will be forced to cut ties with each other. If this happens, both superstars could lose out in the long-term as they’ve yet to fully establish themselves. While the duo are fan favorites, they have yet to win championship gold in the company.

There has been some teased dissension within the Heavy Machinery camp in recent times as well. On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Tucker told Otis that Rose was no good for him. A feud between both superstars would make sense, as Tucker can be portrayed as jealous and overlooked.

At the time of this writing, Vince McMahon also seems keen on pushing Otis as a solo competitor for the foreseeable future. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the WWE chairman has taken a personal interest in him since the storyline with Rose caught on with the fans. The boss is also reportedly writing Otis’ storylines personally.

Otis is among the wrestlers who will take part in the titular ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. If he wins the match, he’ll receive a shot at a World Champion within the next year. The Friday Night SmackDown superstar has a lot of momentum at the moment, and the company might choose to capitalize on that by awarding him with the win.