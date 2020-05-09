WWE Rumors: Top ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Reportedly Unhappy With Company

According to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, AJ Styles is reportedly upset about Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows’ releases. The three men were stablemates on WWE television and are best friends in real life. However, according to Colohue, the company may have granted the former Tag Team Champions their wish by letting them go.

“AJ Styles definitely isn’t happy that Gallows and Anderson have gone. However, it’s worth asking the question — did Gallows and Anderson want to go? Because to my knowledge, they did want to leave and that’s why they were on the list of releases anyway because they had already vocalized their preference to leave and given the opportunity, the WWE said, ‘okay, if you guys don’t want to be here, let’s have a conversation about it.'”

As PWInsider documented last year, Anderson and Gallows reportedly turned down big money deals because they were unhappy in the company. While they did sign new contracts shortly after, the rumors suggest that they weren’t 100 percent happy at one point during their WWE tenure. If that’s true, chances are they’ll be looking forward to the next chapter of their careers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Styles took to social media after his former cohorts were released to vent his frustration. According to the former WWE Champion, he feels like he’s responsible for them being released, as he felt like he was supposed to look out for them since he’s the oldest of the trio.

Prior to joining WWE in 2016, Styles, Gallows, and Anderson were all members of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Bullet Club stable. They agreed to join WWE because they’d still be together, and Styles is believed to have been instrumental in the former Tag Team Champions being signed to the company.

The duo’s last appearance for the company was at this year’s WrestleMania, where they tried to assist Styles during his Boneyard Match with The Undertaker. The match saw them being thrown off a barn by “The Deadman,” suggesting that the intention was to write them off of television as WWE official planned on cutting them from the roster.

The aftermath of the Boneyard Match has also upset Styles. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the superstar is unhappy about the way in which he returned to Monday Night Raw as the same character he was before. The character saw his loss as an opportunity for reinvention, but the company didn’t share his ideas.