WWE News: Lana Reveals How Her Parents Feel About Controversial Relationship Storyline With Bobby Lashley

Lana‘s romance storyline with Bobby Lashley has proven divisive among the WWE Universe, but her parents have backed her throughout it all. In an Instagram interview with Comic.book.com, by way of Sportskeeda, “The Ravishing Russian” shed some light on how they’ve responded to the controversial angle, which started when she left real-life husband Rusev to be with “The All Mighty” back in 2019.

“They’re very supportive, they’re very proud of me. They are so great, I love my parents. They are always encouraging me, they are always supporting me, they are always putting me in check. Yeah, they are great, I mean, of course, they don’t support everything that I’m doing with Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw, but, you know… my grandparents also made it very clear, but however, you know, life is life.”

The cusp of the storyline saw Lana and Lashley feud with Rusev, and culminated with the newly-formed couple coming out on top. However, the storyline is more notable for its soap opera-esque segments, including Liv Morgan interrupting Lana and Lashley’s wedding to declare her love for “The Ravishing Russian,” while claiming that they’d also been having an affair.

At the height of the rivalry, Lana and Lashley also engaged in some risque segments that were reminiscent of WWE’s Attitude Era. Despite their polarizing nature, however, they were popular on the company’s social media channels. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vince McMahon reportedly likened the storyline to an entertaining car wreck.

The storyline also resulted in Lana and Lashley both receiving death threats and torrents of abuse from angry wrestling fans. Very few angles in recent memory have resulted in superstars getting that much heat, even though in this case, some fans took it too far.

One of the main reasons why the storyline was so poorly received was because Rusev was a fan favorite during his WWE tenure, and some fans viewed this as a burial of the former superstar for refusing to sign a new deal. “The Bulgarian Brute” reportedly had no issue with the storyline, however, claiming that everyone involved was acting and doing their jobs. Furthermore, it saw him featured prominently on television.

Since Rusev left the company as part of WWE’s recent mass releases, Lana has continued to bad mouth her real-life husband on social media. “The Ravishing Russian” signed a new long-term contract last year and is using the situation to her character’s advantage, presumably with Rusev’s blessing.