NFL Rumors: Ravens Could Be Trying To Cut Earl Thomas As Domestic Incident May Have Violated Contract

Earl Thomas could soon be on his way out of Baltimore, a new report indicates.

Just days after reports that the Ravens’ safety was involved in an April 13 domestic incident that led to his wife being arrested for allegedly holding a gun to Earl’s head, a report from the Baltimore Sun indicated that the team may have reached the end of the line with the Pro Bowler. Court documents obtained by TMZ showed that Earl’s wife, Nina Thomas, allegedly grabbed a gun and went searching for her husband after he left the home following an argument. She reportedly found him at another home, where he was in bed with another woman, Police said Nina then pulled the gun, pointing it at Earl’s head.

Nina was arrested in the wake of the incident, and Earl may now face trouble with the Ravens. As the Baltimore Sun reported, the team had already been unhappy with his play despite the 31-year-old reaching the Pro Bowl last season.

As the report indicated, the incident with his wife could give the Ravens an out to cut Thomas.

“According to a team official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Ravens are looking into the incident to determine whether Earl Thomas’ conduct violated his contract, which runs through 2022,” the report noted. “The official said there were times last season when Ravens coaches thought Thomas strayed from their team concept, and that his struggles grasping the defense’s schemes in the secondary sometimes put him at odds with teammates.”

Though Earl Thomas opened up about the incident in a video shared this week, which came just ahead of TMZ releasing a story about the police report, the Ravens reportedly had not known about it until this week.

Thomas had one of his most productive seasons in years last season, starting 15 games after only playing 29 games in the previous three seasons combined, the New York Post noted. He had come to the Ravens on a four-year, $55 million contract that included $32 million in guaranteed money, the report added.

There is still more legal trouble ahead for Nina Thomas. She has been charged with burglary of a residence and intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the incident. She was also issued a restraining order and told to stay away from her husband. Earl Thomas said in a video message this week that he and his estranged wife have been talking, and that he has been seeing his children.