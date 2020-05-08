Chris Harrison Says The Way Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Treated Madison Prewett Made Him Feel ‘Sick’

'She just tore the poor girl apart, and I didn’t know what to do,' recalled Chris Harrison.

During a recent interview, Chris Harrison opened up about how he really felt after the explosive Bachelor finale with Peter Weber. While Chris knew that there would likely be a few bumps along the way, he had no idea it would become such a train wreck. He made it particularly clear that he did not like the way Peter’s mother Barb treated Madison Prewett, according to Cosmopolitan.

Prior to the finale episode, Peter had called off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, much to his family’s dismay. He revealed that he still had feelings for Madison, whom his family had not gotten along with. Peter and Madison appeared as a couple during the finale, claiming that they wanted to try to work things out.

Chris knew that Peter’s family would not exactly be welcoming Madison with open arms. However, he did not expect that Barb would lay into her the way she did, humiliating her in front of a live audience.

“I went to Barb thinking, ‘This will be sweet. Maybe Barb will just say, ‘Look, we don’t love this, but it’s my son so we’re just going to give this a shot,'” he recalled.

This was not what happened. While Madison sat on the stage, Barb informed her not only that she did not like her but that she did not think her relationship with her son would last. Things only went down hill from there and Chris struggled to gain control of the situation.

“Holy cow. She brought out a water cannon and just beat Madison on live TV. My jaw dropped. I did not see that coming. She just tore the poor girl apart, and I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

Throughout the awkward exchange, the crowd booed Barb while Madison remained poised, a smile on her face. Chris recalled feeling sympathy for Madison during the moment. He also understood that Peter was in a very awkward situation as well.

“I actually felt sick to my stomach. I felt really bad that this poor girl was getting taken apart like that on live TV because what is she supposed to do?” Chris said.

Things ultimately did not work out between Madison and Peter. The pair split up and he was later seen with a woman he had previously sent home, Kelley Flanagan. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair are currently a couple and have been in quarantine together at Peter’s family’s home.