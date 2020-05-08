Gabrielle Union Thinks Parents Who Neglect Their Transgender Children Are ‘Sad’ And ‘Pathetic’

Gabrielle Union-Wade shared why she and husband Dwyane Wade decided to fully support his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade.

Since learning her stepdaughter is transgender, Gabrielle has said it was important for her and Dwyane to make sure Zaya feels safe in their home. Prior to revealing Zaya was transitioning, they didn’t shy away from Zaya wearing heels and acrylic nails on Instagram. After being open about accepting Zaya, Gabrielle and Dwyane have been praised for how they’ve stood by her the entire time.

During her appearance on The View, Out Magazine shared Gabrielle once again received positive feedback for her parenting by host Megan McCain. She said to McCain that it was important for both she and Dwyane to remind Zaya she’s loved. Although she admitted it’s been difficult for her and Dwyane to fully understand Zaya’s experience, they didn’t see any other alternative.

“We’ve just seen so many times people throw away their kids and it’s, I don’t even have a word to describe it,” Gabrielle began. “It’s bizarre, sad, pathetic, heartbreaking. We just want to remind people that loving your kid is actually an option. Loving them, accepting them, helping to guide them in a way that reminds them that they are heard and seen and loved exactly as they are.”

McCain also asked Gabrielle if she had any advice for parents who have transgender children. Gabrielle then encouraged parents to “listen to your child” when they tell them their truth. She also shared the importance of parents loving their children even if they don’t come out exactly like them. The actress then added that parents should be more focused on raising a good person instead of what they identify as.

Earlier this year, Dwyane announced that Zaya (born Zion Wade) was transitioning from male to female. He said Zaya sat both him and Gabrielle down and told them she would like them to use female pronouns (her/she) when calling her. Since then, the couple has made sure Zaya knows she’s protected by the both of them. Back in March, the couple took Zaya to her first public appearance since she came out. The family wore different variations of pink, green and black to portray a united front at the event. They’ve also created an Instagram page for Zaya, which they currently run. Both Gabrielle and Dwyane have also said they reached out to transgender people in the entertainment industry. Gabrielle has specifically credited the actresses in Pose for giving her and Dwyane advice.