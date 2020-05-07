Jax Taylor Reveals The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Reunion Was ‘More Intense’ Than He Expected

Jax Taylor is opening up about the taping one week after virtually reuniting with his cast mates.

Jax Taylor claims the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 reunion taping, which took place last Thursday at the homes of the many cast members of the series, was far more intense than he imagined.

During an interview with E! News on May 6, Taylor said filming the virtual special on video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic was “more intense than [he’s] used to” before opening up about the drama of the taping.

“It is what it is with our group, you know? There’s always going to be arguing whether there’s a show or there’s not a show. I mean that’s just the group I’m involved with,” Taylor explained.

According to Taylor, he and the majority of the cast members of Vanderpump Rules have known one another for a very long time and consider each other to be family. That said, he also noted that he and his co-stars are “incredibly, incredibly, super dysfunctional.”

Although Taylor admitted that it was a bit tough for him to film the reunion special from home, that did not, by any means, signal that the series was lacking in intensity. Still, if he had his choice, Taylor said he would have preferred to sit down with his Vanderpump Rules co-stars in person to rehash the drama they went through during their currently airing season because he frequently found they were talking over one another with some struggling to get a word in.

“If someone is attacking you, or someone’s going off, and if you don’t agree with something, you have to wait until the complete sentence is done,” he explained.

While the format of the Vanderpump Rules reunion was certainly much different than it has been in the past, Andy Cohen was still the host of the special and although it hasn’t yet been announced, it will likely air on Bravo in three segments, especially now that there are five more cast members than there were during Season 7 last year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor Jax appeared on Daily Mail TV last month, where he addressed the then-upcoming taping of the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 reunion and expressed his frustration with having to film the special virtually. Meanwhile, Taylor’s wife, who he married during an earlier episode of Season 8 noted that it may be too easy for the cast to storm off during their expected disputes.

“I would be like, ‘bye’ and just turn off the stream,” Cartwright shared.