‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star John McCook Shares Photo Of His Own Wedding To His Bride Of 40 Years, Laurette

John McCook from The Bold and the Beautiful recently took to Twitter. The actor, who plays the iconic role of Eric Forrester on the soap opera, wanted to show off the most epic of marriages. He posted a photo of his own real-life wedding to his beautiful bride, Laurette Spang-McCook.

The veteran actor showed his romantic side when he took to social media. He showed off a beautiful vintage black-and-white pic taken on his wedding day. According to Soap Opera News, the McCooks were married on February 16, 1980. John reveals that it was “the rainiest day in LA in all of 1980.”

The actor and his wife looked so young and in love, on the day they said: “I do.”At the time, John and Laurette would have only been 35 and 28 years old respectively. John wore a traditional black suit and combed his dark hair to the side. B&B fans will recognize the dimple in his chin. Laurette wore a flower crown of baby’s breath in her blond hair. Her wedding dress was a spectacular affair – a high-neck gown with lacy sleeves which was in vogue at the time of their vows.

The couple posed cheek-to-cheek while tightly grasping hands. They looked straight at the camera and smiled even though it was quite obvious that they would rather gaze into each other’s eyes.

John also revealed that on the day following their wedding, they left for their five-week honeymoon across Europe. However, they didn’t just sight-see and explore The Continent as normal newlyweds would, the couple enjoyed a working honeymoon together. According to IMDb, both John and Laurette had roles in the 1980 movie, Tourist, a movie about a group of tourists vacationing in Europe.

Here’s Rett and me at THE wedding … the rainiest day in LA in all if 1980…the next day we flew to Rome and began our five-week working honeymoon all over Europe!! pic.twitter.com/m8aEoQIZBZ — John McCook (@JohnMcCook44) May 7, 2020

The Bold and the Beautiful is currently reliving the best weddings of the last 30 years in the “Epic Weddings” theme week. The actor features in Thursday’s episode where Eric marries Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for the first time. Eric gives his bride the ceremony of her dreams because she believes that it will be the only time she ties the knot. B&B viewers know that Brooke went on to say “I do” an additional 14 times. Eric and Brooke then go for a hot-air balloon ride after the wedding before commencing their honeymoon.

But, it seems as if the actor was trying to point out that his own wedding has stood the test of time. John and his “Rett” have been together for 40 years and are still going strong.