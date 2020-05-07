‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Feels Like A ‘Real Housewife’ In Chicago With Scott Months After Getting Engaged

Tinsley Mortimer is in training to become an actual housewife.

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are currently holed up in his Chicago apartment and according to The Real Housewives of New York City, their current quarantine feels like training for her upcoming role as a “Real Housewife.”

During an interview with Hollywood Life last week, Mortimer opened up about her life with Kluth in Chicago, saying that she and her fiancé are feeling very appreciative that they are able to be quarantined together at his home in Chicago with their fur babies, Strawberry and Shortcake.

After revealing that she’s killing time by working out on her Peloton treadmill and taking online Xtend Barre classes with New York-based fitness instructor Andrea Rogers, Mortimer said she’s watching shows like 90 Day Fiancé and Married At First Sight while also enjoying the quality time she’s getting to spend with Kluth and their pooches.

“They love having us with them all day and night,” Mortimer said of Strawberry and Shortcake, both of whom were rescued from the China’s Yulin Dog Meat Festival.

Continuing on, Mortimer joked that she’s finally feeling like a “Real Housewife.”

“I’m cleaning, doing laundry, making beds, organizing, decorating, arranging flowers and with no room service, I am actually cooking for the first time and I love it!” Mortimer revealed.

According to Mortimer, she feels as if she has been in “housewife boot camp” throughout her time with Kluth in quarantine and said it’s been quite nice for the two of them to have this time to be quiet and truly enjoy being a family with one another. Plus, she added, Kluth has been really liking the food she has been making for the two of them as they continue to shield themselves from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While Mortimer has been seen living as a single woman in the Big Apple during recent episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City, her dating life hasn’t had an impact on her current relationship with Kluth, who proposed to her midway through filming on Season 12 last November.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mortimer spoke to The Daily Dish weeks ago, explaining that Kluth was understanding about her dating life because he too was seeing other people at the time. Mortimer then said that even when she was dating at the end of last summer, she couldn’t get her mind off Kluth and knew that she only truly wanted to be with him.