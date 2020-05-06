‘My 600-LB Life’ Dottie Update: Mississippi Mom Started To Gain Weight Again After Tragedy

Dottie Perkins has one of the most tragic stories ever featured on My 600-LB Life, first being featured in 2016 episode where she weighed more than 640 pounds and had to be hospitalized so her diet could be monitored.

As Dottie embarked on a weight-loss journey, she suffered the loss of her 13-year-old son, Daniel, and her latest episode brings even more pain. Dottie is one of those featured on the May 5 “Where are they now?” episode of the TLC docu-series, which caught up with her she had lost more than 270 pounds but hit a wall in her progress.

As Distratify reported, Dottie started gaining weight again and ended up in the hospital after an incision from her surgery re-opened. The Mississippi woman said during the episode that she felt guilty at letting down her 4-year-old son, Landon.

“I feel like I’m in hell, and I have to get back home to see Landon,” Dottie said. “He can’t keep going without me.”

There were more problems at home, the update showed. Dottie and her husband of five years, Chris, split up due to his drinking problem and her inability to move forward due to the turmoil at home. Dottie seemed to leave the door open a bit of a reunion, but only if Chris addressed his own issues.

“But the only way for me and Landon to go back home and into that environment again is for him to care about us more than getting drunk and lying about it,” Dottie shared. “So if he wants us back, he’s going to have to change all that for good. But I just don’t see that happening.”

Dottie endured plenty of other struggles during the program, often pushing back against renowned weight-loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. At the end of her first update on the show, Dottie decided to drop out of the weight-loss program, which led to her current weight gain.

There has also been some behind-the-scenes drama between Dottie and the production company responsible for My 600-LB Life. As Starcasm reported, Dottie has joined a number of other cast members to file lawsuit against the production company Megalomedia. While others have claimed that the company ignored their health and well-being and failed to properly help cast members access mental health care, Dottie’s claim paints the company in a more malicious light. The Mississippi mother claims that she was forced to eat excessive amounts of unhealthy food leading up to her hospitalization featured in her initial episode.