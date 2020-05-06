Chris Harrison Opens Up About Chris Soules And Victoria Fuller’s Relationship, ‘Nobody Saw It Coming’

'I hope she's driving tractors around, flipping up the soybeans,' Chris Harrison said of Victoria Fuller.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison opened up in a recent interview with Lauren Zima regarding the surprising relationship between former Bachelor Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller. While their relationship is certainly unexpected, Harrison is fully supportive of it, according to Entertainment Tonight.

At first glance, it would appear that Soules and Fuller don’t have much in common. They have different backgrounds and there is a large age gap between them. Nevertheless, Harrison thinks they are a good match and is happy for them. While the pair have not publicly confirmed their relationship, Fuller’s most recent Instagram photo was taken in Arlington, Iowa, where Soules lives as farmer, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Apparently there’s more and more evidence building to this relationship,” Harrison said, noting that this relationship is kind of “out of the blue”.

Harrison went on to say that he heard Soules reached out to Fuller via social media. He hopes the pair are enjoying life together on the farm.

“Nobody saw it coming… but great. I guess he slid into her DMs — is that how that works? I don’t know, but good on them. I hope they’re happy and I hope she’s driving tractors around, flipping up the soybeans and all that good stuff. That’s great.”

Harrison went on to say that he believes that Soules is a good person despite his rocky past. Soules got engaged during his season of The Bachelor to Whitney Bischoff in 2015. However, they split up soon after. Then in 2017 Soules made headlines again after he was arrested for leaving the scene of a car crash that left a man dead. He was given two years of probation as a result.

However, Fuller’s background is not exactly spotless either. She made her reality television debut during the most recent season of The Bachelor starring Peter Weber. She finished third and received a lot of backlash regarding how she conducted herself on the show. While the show was airing the news broke that Fuller was arrested in 2017 for a DUI and her mugshot began surfacing online.

Harrison suggested that the pair may be able to bond over these past mistakes as well as the struggle that comes with being in the spotlight.

“I think they both have similar pasts. I think they have things they can relate to with each other. So good on him, man, I wish him all the best. And however they wanna define it, when they define it [is up to them],” he said.