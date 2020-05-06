‘Westworld’ Season 4: Incite Inc Website Drops An Intriguing Clue

Could Dolores be stuck in Rehoboam's database, ready to return in the next season of 'Westworld'?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8 (titled “Crisis Theory”) of HBO’s Westworld Season 3. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 3 finale of Westworld saw the demise of the main character Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rache Wood). However, as pointed out by Inverse, a potential Easter egg on the Incite Inc. website could hint at the host’s possible return in Season 4.

Westworld has always been an interactive TV series between HBO, viewers, and a variety of mediums such as legitimate-looking websites for organizations in the futuristic show. Previously, fans have been able to get on the Westworld website as though they were going to make a booking at the Wild West-themed park. In addition, a Delos website and, more recently, an Incite Inc. website have been set up for viewers who want a more immersive involvement with the series.

Along with these websites, HBO has also always dropped little hard-to-find clues regarding the upcoming storylines. For example, in the most recent season, fans discovered secret trailers for Season 3 on the Incite website, leading to further information being gleaned.

However, to view those trailers now on the Incite website is impossible. This is due to a glitch that sees the entire website crashing as soon as anyone tries to navigate the site.

John P. Johnson / HBO

In the Season 3 finale for Westworld, the head of Incite, Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel), captured Dolores and hooked her hard drive up to Rehoboam, a massive database that helped Incite to predict future outcomes. As a result of this, Dolores managed to crash the database and appeared to die for good. The crashing of the server is now reflected on the Incite website.

While the glitch appears to be a nifty little Easter egg in relation to the events that played out in the Season 3 finale, as Inverse points out, there is actually further information that can be found — and it is this that has led to viewers suspecting that Dolores will return in Season 4.

For those that click on the website and cause it to crash, if they hang around for a moment or two, “a staticky screen with looping audio” will appear. While hard to listen to, a distinctly female voice is heard at one point, leading fans to suspect it is Dolores trying to speak through the corrupt database.

As to what this voice is saying is really hard to ascertain. However, some attempts have been made. After Reddit user Gremio42 posted a cleaned-up version of the scrappy audio, others tried to interpret it.

“Which is Rehoboam, and I can unlock the door with the key,” Gremio42 suggests.

“My my, you’re just another man…” or “Which is how it end, anything wrong with knowing the truth,” are other possible interpretations.

However, until Season 4 premieres, viewers will just have to wait in order to discover what all of this really means.

Season 4 of Westworld has already been confirmed by HBO, so viewers know that they will get answers at some point in time. However, with the current coronavirus pandemic causing a shutdown of production on TV networks and movie studios, it is unclear yet when production will start on the next season of HBO’s hit sci-fi TV series.