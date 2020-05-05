Kristen Doute Weighs In On The Possibility Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Being Split Into Two Different Shows

Kristen Doute is opening up about the future of the reality series.

Kristen Doute appears to be on board with the idea of Vanderpump Rules being split into two separate shows, one of which would feature the OGs of the cast and another that would follow the lives of the new cast members of the series, including Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, Danica Dow, Brett Caprioni, and Charli Burnett.

While chatting with Gibson Johns for In The Know on Monday, May 4, Doute said that when it comes to the future of the series, she has full trust in whatever the network decides to do with the currently oversized cast.

“I would be probably pretty down for whatever the network and our production company wanted to throw our way,” Doute admitted, according to a report shared by AOL. “They know what they’re doing and they’ve been in it with us since day one.”

According to Doute, Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules was a transition season for the cast. However, when it comes to the potential splitting of the series, she hasn’t heard anything about the possibility from Bravo or her production team. Instead, she’s simply seen rumors and rumblings about it on social media.

While Doute trusts whatever direction the show will take, she did note that the success of a potential new series with the new cast member would depend upon how much viewers of Vanderpump Rules enjoyed seeing them on Season 8 and the attachments they developed to each particular star.

“The issue with that is that we don’t really know them. I feel like the only person I really know well just as a viewer is Dayna, because she’s starting to bleed out,” Doute explained.

Doute went on to say that Kathan has really put herself out there on the show by discussing her family and her showcasing her sister on the series. Meanwhile, the rest of the newbies haven’t really made a name for themselves quite yet and at times, she’s forgotten their last names.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute hasn’t been on great terms with Lisa Vanderpump since she was fired from her waitressing job at her restaurant, SUR Restaurant and Lounge, years ago, but during an interview on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast last month, via a report shared by Reality Blurb, Doute confirmed the two of them “took a real turn” during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 last year.

According to Doute, Vanderpump commended her and let her know she was proud of her for writing her new book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, which meant a lot to Doute.