‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melody Thomas Scott Dishes On Her New Book, ‘Niktor,’ & Staying At Home

The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott has a new book coming out titled Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama., which ended up getting a new release date because of the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, this week, the CBS Daytime drama is airing classic episodes featuring the relationship between her on-screen alter ego, Nikki, and Victor, who is portrayed by veteran actor Eric Braeden. The soap is in unprecedented reruns due to shutting down production due to COVID-19, and the soap icon discussed what she’s been doing since the break from filming.

Scott told TV Insider about her excitement over this week’s “Niktor” themed flashbacks.

“I am looking forward to it! I haven’t seen some of the featured shows since we shot them,” she said.

Plus, the soap star noted that she is especially excited to see the episode for Monday in which Nikki visited the Newman Ranch for the very first time.

In addition to Scott discussed what she’s been doing as she’s socially distanced to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The actress said that her best friend Claudine has stayed at her house throughout the pandemic, and the whole household has acted as if it’s on vacation. They’ve shot pool, swam, played ping pong, and so much more.

They even took the time to watch a 2002 movie called The Paradise Virus in which Scott portrayed Linda Flemming, who was the virologist in charge of stemming the spread of a deadly virus. The theme certainly fits with the current coronavirus situation.

“When we shot it, on an island in Turks and Caicos, (it was far from the glamorous location one would assume) the premise seemed so far-fetched, we basically treated it as science fiction. Fast forward eighteen years later, and the entire world is living it. I certainly have gained newfound respect for the script, written by Peter Layton,” Scott said.

In addition to relaxing and enjoying some downtime, Scott has also found plenty of things to tweak in her upcoming memoir. The book received a delay due to the coronavirus, and the actress noted its updated release date is August 18, 2020.

When the current storylines left off, Victor and Nikki were at odds with each other due to her telling Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the truth that Adam (Mark Grossman) caused AJ’s death all those years ago in Kansas. Victor blamed Nikki for Victoria’s behavior. For now, it’s unclear where Nikki and Victor will go from here, and now, viewers get to see where they’ve been together over the past 40 years.