WWE News: New Title Match Announced For ‘Money In The Bank,’ Fully Updated Card

With one week to go until the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE has added a brand new title match to the card. Along with the addition of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, the women’s Ladder Match is complete, and one more male superstar has earned his spot.

A lot of action took place on Friday Night SmackDown, and it led to the champions suffering a significant loss.

The Forgotten Sons achieved a hard-fought victory over The New Day in an unexpected finish. Due to the champions being pinned cleanly on television, The Forgotten Sons earned a title shot at their SmackDown Tag Team Titles, but they aren’t the only ones.

WWE has confirmed that there will be a Fatal 4-Way Match for the titles at next weekend’s Money in the Bank. The New Day will defend their belts against The Forgotten Sons, John Morrison and The Miz, and Lucha House Party.

The first team to earn a pinfall or submission will win the match and the titles. The champions do not need to be involved in the result of the match to lose their belts.

Another qualifying match for the men’s Ladder Match took place on Friday Night SmackDown as well. The fifth superstar in the match is Otis, who picked up a victory over Dolph Ziggler in a rematch from WrestleMania 36.

Otis will join five others at the match, and this will be his first-ever briefcase shot at Money in the Bank. The final participant will be decided in a Last Chance Gauntlet Match happening on next week’s Monday Night Raw.

The sixth competitor in the women’s Ladder Match was also decided on Friday, as Carmella defeated Mandy Rose in a qualifier. Rose ended up being distracted by Sonya Deville, which led to her pinfall loss.

With only six matches on the card, it does seem likely that WWE will add more to fill up a full three hours. Corey Graves did confirm that both Ladder Matches will not only take place from WWE Headquarters, but they will also happen simultaneously.

Here is the full card for Money in the Bank as of Saturday, May 2, 2020, per WWE.