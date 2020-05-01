Mitt Romney Takes Apparent Jab At Donald Trump On Coronavirus, Not A ‘Great Moment In American Leadership’

Mitt Romney appeared to make a jab at President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus this week, saying that it was not a great moment for American leadership while avoiding mentioning the president by name.

Speaking at a virtual event put on by Georgetown University this week, the Utah senator took what was seen as a veiled shot at Trump when calling out the lack of proper leadership in response to the pandemic.

“The speed of our response looked slow compared to other people,” Romney said, via the Washington Post. “That first phase will not stand out as a great moment in American leadership.”

“We didn’t look real strong, and that’s kind of an understatement,” he added.

While Romney stressed that he was “not blaming this administration” and noted that all federal coordination on the coronavirus has been subpar to him, he did appear to take direct aim at the president’s tendency to go against the advice and statements of White House experts.

“The key to leadership is recognizing you’re not the smartest guy in the room,” Romney said.

Romney has been one of the president’s sharpest critics on the right, frequently clashing with Trump dating back to the 2016 presidential campaign. Romney has also become a favorite target for the president, who also appeared to mock Romney in March when the Utah senator announced that his test for coronavirus had come back negative.

Trump responded on Twitter, delivering what was seen as a mocking message in which he claimed Romney to be a “RINO” — an acronym that stands for Republican In Name Only.

“This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!” Trump wrote.

Prior to the test, as Romney joined other senators in going into self-isolation after potential exposure to the coronavirus, Trump made another apparently mocking statement to reporters that it was “too bad” he had to go into isolation.

Romney has opposed Trump as well, and earlier this year was the only member of the Republican Party to vote for Trump’s conviction at the conclusion of his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. While there did not appear to be any danger of a conviction for Trump, Romney’s vote prevented the final tally from being along party lines and made Trump the first president in American history to have a member of his own party vote to remove him from office.