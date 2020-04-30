Prince Harry Reportedly Reeling From His Life Being ‘Turned Upside Down’

Friends of Prince Harry have revealed that the redheaded prince misses aspects of his old life as he adjusts to living apart from the royal family in Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle and son, Archie.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex voiced to friends that he missed the “camaraderie” that he found while serving in the military. The duke first joined the Blues and Royals in April 2006 and remained in the armed forces for the next decade, finally departing in June of 2015. During his time, he undertook two tours in Afghanistan and rose to the rank of captain.

“Harry has told friends he is really missing the Army as well his military appointments. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces,” the insider revealed.

The source added that some of the longing comes from the fact that the duke feels like his life has “turned upside down” after he and his wife decided to step down from being full-time royals and pursue financial independence.

“He has been telling friends that he still can’t believe this has happened. He can’t believe his life has been turned upside down. He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great,” the source continued.

The insider noted that he believed the adjustment process has been difficult for the prince, especially as many Sussex initiatives have likely been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did,” the friend added.

However, the source noted that he did not “blame” Meghan for the change in circumstances.

“There is just a sense that he might have been better protected if he was still in the Army,” the insider concluded.

This is not the first time that sources close to the prince have suggested that he is struggling to adapt to his new life.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, famed scientist and good friend Dr. Jane Goodall revealed that Prince Harry was finding his new circumstances in North America to be “challenging.”

Nevertheless, Prince Harry continues to be active in his support for the military and veterans. Just earlier this week, he embarked on his first major initiative from stepping down from royal duties by launching HeadFIT. The program aims to provide mental health resources to veterans.

Royal experts noted that despite the fact that Prince Harry has stepped away from the monarchy, the program was nevertheless launched in coordination with the Royal Foundation.