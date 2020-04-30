Spiderman Star, Tom Holland, Hosts Marvel Quiz On Instagram

Tom Holland, the current actor who portrays Spiderman, held a Marvel-themed pub quiz on his Instagram on Wednesday night, allowing participants to take part from the comfort of their own homes during quarantine. The event was set up to raise money for his family’s organization, The Brother’s Trust, The Independent reports.

“The Brother’s Trust is a fundraising vehicle that we use to raise money from the general public, that we feed towards charities that we feel need the light and the support. But we felt uncomfortable asking people for money at this difficult time, so we as a collective have been doing the donations,” the actor explained in a video call with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this week.

Hosted on Holland’s personal Instagram page, the pub quiz was intended to create a sense of community and bring people together during these times of social distancing. More than 180,000 people showed up to participate, with all questions themed around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of the questions were relatively straight-forward.

“How many Iron Man suits did Tony Stark create?”

Others were better suited for the more dedicated fans, with one question asking for MJ’s hotel room number in Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, the star, who is notorious for accidentally revealing secrets and spoilers for various Marvel movies, did accidentally show some of the answers during the quiz before his brother pointed out the mistake.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

After the questions had been read, lucky fans were also given the chance to interact with the Holland one-on-one via a video link as he went through the answers. At one point, he even encouraged one girl to sing a song after noticing she had a guitar in the background, which encouraged her to post more music on her own Instagram account.

Following the quiz, Holland has received a lot of praise on social media.

“This Tom Holland pub quiz is so chaotic, I love it,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Thanks for making us smile today!!!!” another commented.

The quiz is now available to watch on Holland’s Instagram in its entirety. So, for those who missed the event, Marvel trivia fans can still participate for their own enjoyment.

Like people from all walks of life, the actor has had a lot of time freed up for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making virtual events such as this one all the more significant. He is set to reprise the role of Peter Parker in the final installment of Marvel’s Homecoming trilogy, with filming originally planned to begin in July of this year. However, this has since been pushed back to November 5 2021.