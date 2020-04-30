Adrienne Bailon Shares Romantic Throwback Vacation Pool Pics With Husband On Instagram

Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to share a couple of romantic throwback photos that date back to 2016.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker was photographed with her musician husband, Israel Houghton, in a pool while surrounded by a clear blue sky. The landscape shots only displayed the duo from their upper backs.

Bailon stunned in a string bikini top which was tied up around her neck. The brunette beauty sported her curly locks up in a messy bun for the occasion. She applied a coat of red nail polish and accessorized herself with a ring. Houghton went topless and put on a small white hat.

In both pics, they were captured further back from behind.

In the first shot, Bailon placed one hand on her husband’s back who rested his shoulders on the surface of the pool. She looked at him from the side and flashed a smile.

In the next frame, Bailon showed off her incredible bone structure in an image that showcased her side profile. She rested her chin on Houghton’s shoulder and looked directly in front of her.

For her caption, Bailon told followers these photos were taken in St. Lucia, the Eastern Caribbean island, in 2016. She also asked her followers where they have dreamt of traveling to.

She geotagged the upload as “Jade Mountain St. Lucia,” letting fans know where the exact location the pics were taken.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 150,000 likes and over 960 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.9 million followers.

“These pics are so precious,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous! I want to go back home to the Bahamas! I have always dreamed of Paris!” another devotee shared.

“I love and admire you soo much, God bless,” remarked a third fan.

“Love this pic guys! You are such an example of marriages today. Keep putting God in the center,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple got married that same year in November.

