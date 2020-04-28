Kandi Burruss Says NeNe Leakes Probably Won’t Be Talking To Her After Their ‘RHOA’ Reunion Face-Off

Kandi Burruss insists her cordial relationship with Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes may have ended after their taping of the show’s virtual reunion.

The two Bravo stars are set to come face-to-face during the reunion, which ended taping last week. Burruss previously stated the annual reunion will be jam-packed with drama, despite the cast not being able to physically film this year. She recently explained to Hollywood Life her role in the anticipated reunion. Throughout the season, Burruss and Leakes have experienced run-ins with one another, which then elevated to beef on social media. Their disagreements will come to the forefront at the reunion, and Burruss hinted the argument will become explosive. Things will get so bad that Burruss said she, and several other cast members, might not hear from Leakes following the blowups.

“Girl, she’s probably not going to talk to me for a minute!” Burruss predicted during her Instagram live interview with the outlet. “She’s probably not going to be talking to me or anybody else for a while.”

Since becoming a housewife in the series’ first season in 2008, Leakes has been known for getting into squabbles with several of her cast members. Season 12 hasn’t been much different, as she stopped speaking to cast members Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey in addition to Burruss. However, the relationship between Leakes and Burruss has been unstable since Burruss joined the cast in Season 2. Although Burruss says she tried to be on good terms with Leakes after she gave birth to her son, Ace, 3, the two women have yet to resolve their issues with one another.

“If you are a real fan of our show, you would know that pretty much from the time I came on the show in Season 2 all the way up until when I was pregnant with Ace, NeNe and I pretty much argued or had some type of tension every year up until that point,” Burruss said. “When I was pregnant with Ace, she and I made a little vow to be more respectful to each other and not be so negative toward each other.”

Burruss then confirmed her vow is currently out of the window when it comes to her interactions with Leakes next season. Following their altercation at the reunion, Burruss said she will match any “energy” Leakes gives her during filming, whether it is positive or negative. She also admitted she doesn’t know where she stands with Leakes days after the reunion took place.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion was the first of the franchise to have a virtual taping this year. The show will reunite cast members Leakes, Burruss, Bailey, Marcille, Moore and Porsha Williams. Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam are also slated to appear on the special. While the cast and its executive producer, Andy Cohen, preferred to tape a reunion together, they had to get creative during Georgia’s stay-at-home order, which was placed due to COVID-19.