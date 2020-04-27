Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt Want To Enjoy Pregnancy News ‘Privately’

A source said the couple is thrilled with the news.

Following reporting that Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant with her first child with Chris Pratt, sources are offering new details on how the couple is feeling about the new development. In an interview with People, one insider close to the couple said that they’re thrilled with the pregnancy.

“Chris and Katherine are so happy,” the source said.

The news was confirmed by multiple sources on Saturday. The new baby will be Schwarzenegger’s first child, while Pratt already has a 7-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“They wanted to enjoy this time privately for as long as possible, but now that Katherine is showing more, they’re excited to share the news with everyone,” the source explained.

The couple first began dating in the summer of 2018 and were married just a year later in June 2019. Since they began seeing each other, Schwarzenegger has reportedly gotten very close to Jack, Pratt’s son with Faris.

People wrote that Schwarzenegger and Pratt were spotted riding bicycles together at several points over the weekend. Before the news of the pregnancy broke, the two were seen in Brentwood, California. The bike trip doubled as a debut for Schwarzenegger’s baby bump. Prior to that, the paid went biking on Sunday in Venice Beach, where they were accompanied by Katherine’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Prior to the pregnancy, Pratt had already said that he believed his new wife would make an excellent mother. In an interview with E!’s In the Room, the actor said that he and Schwarzenegger were a natural match for one another.

“She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits,” he said.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also said that Schwarzenegger had changed his life in plenty of ways.

“My heart, my soul, my son, [and] I feel are all so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom,” he said.

Even as Pratt basks in the fact that he’s going to be a father once again, the actor has also been announced as one member of the Parks & Recreation cast that will be included in this week’s reunion. The special will air on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT on NBC, and will also feature Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta. The reunion will reportedly focus on how each member of the Pawnee, Indiana, Parks & Recreation department is spending their time in quarantine.