Donald Trump Became ‘Visibly Agitated’ At News Of Michael Cohen’s Early Release From Prison, Report Claims

A Sunday report from The Daily Beast claims that Donald Trump became “visibly agitated” at the news that his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was released from a federal prison in Otisville, New York prison early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“He was not pleased when he found out Michael was getting out early,” one source close to the president said.

According to the report, Trump’s most significant concern related to Cohen is his upcoming memoir. The president is allegedly looking at the legal options available to him that could stifle Cohen’s plans based on the book’s content.

“Trump is said to be particularly irritated by what Cohen could detail in his upcoming, potentially explosive memoir, which was first reported by The Daily Beast, and whether its contents would perturb Trump enough to sue Cohen,” the report reads.

“This new manuscript comes two years after Cohen’s hopes of publishing a prior memoir — a pro-Trump screed with the working title of Trump Revolution— were dashed amid his escalating legal woes.”

An associate of Cohen’s claims that the stories in the planned book are not in violation of attorney-client privilege and focus on Trump’s questionable “personality and behavior.”

“There are stories about what it’s like being around this man and things that he did that most people typically do not do,” the associate said.

Rep. Carol Miller: Do you plan to pursue another book deal in the future? Michael Cohen: Yes. Well, you can’t say he’s not being honest about that. pic.twitter.com/mCo183dTBX — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 27, 2019

The Daily Beast previously reported that Cohen was using his time in prison writing the book, which he reportedly plans to release before the November election. Although Cohen was slated to be released in November 2021, he will now undergo a 14-day quarantine before he is released to serve the remainder of his three-year sentence at home.

Actor and comedian Tom Arnold claims to have spoken with Cohen about the book and claims that the former “fixer” is “pissed” and ready to “spill the beans.”

According to publishing industry insiders, a tell-all book from Cohen could rake in anywhere from low- to mid-six figures depending on how candid Cohen is willing to get. One published executive suggested Cohen didn’t have much to lose by releasing his memoir. The worst case scenario, they said, is that it would be a “laughingstock” like Sean Spicer’s book but still be a best-seller for a week.

As reported by USA Today, Cohen previously argued for a reduction in his prison sentence, pointing to the information he allegedly provided federal authorities about a donation to Trump’s inaugural committee from Imaad Zuber. Zuber pled guilty to illegal campaign contributions and working as a foreign agent while lobbying the U.S. government.